Sidewalk construction on Washburn Way
The City of Klamath Falls construction project on the west side of Washburn Way between Orchard Avenue and Pershing Way that began last week will continue through early August, according to a news release.
Improvements include installing missing sidewalk, new curbing and travel lane reconfigurations. The southbound lane on Washburn Way and pedestrian traffic between Orchard Avenue and Vine Street will remain closed during the project conducted by Rocky Mountain Construction until approximately Aug. 2. Traffic is being routed through the center lane.
Due to construction within the private road system on the west side of the Onyx Avenue/Washburn Way intersection — which is near Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries and the entrance to the Walmart business complex — right and left turns at this intersection will be eliminated through Friday, July 26 day and night.
Air base to show off ‘shoot house’
There will be a grand opening, Wednesday, July 24 at noon for the newly constructed 173rd Security Forces Squadron shoot house at Kingsley Field, the National Guard base, according to a news release.
A shoot house is a non-lethal, reality based training facility consisting of many interlocking rooms providing teams and individuals the opportunity to practice entering and securing a hostile building.
The new facility boasts more than 5,000 square feet of training space including breach/pry doors, breach windows, and multiple floor-plan configurations.
“It also has video recording capability, strobe lights, speakers and a smoke machine to provide realistic training for first responders both military and civilian alike,” said Lt. Col. Lucas Ritter, the 173rd SFS commander.
The event is not open to the general public.