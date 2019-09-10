Volunteers sought for litter project on OC&E Trail
Volunteers are being sought to pick up litter along the OC&E Trail starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Crosby Trailhead, 3130 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Gloves, litter bags, and snacks followed by ice cream will be provided.
Social Security information available at library sessions
Basic information on Social Security will be provided twice on Tuesday in the downtown Klamath County Library, first from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and again from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Also if anyone has a Social Security application filled out, it can be submitted during the Tuesday sessions to avoid a trip to Medford to submit it.
Registration available for upcoming diabetes seminars
Type 2 diabetes is increasing at an alarming rate. Identifying and connecting with people at high risk of Type 2 diabetes is critical to it’s prevention. Preventing it is what you want! However, if you already have Type 2 diabetes, you can improve your health and may even be able to reverse it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website reports on efforts of both treating and preventing the disease. Below is information gleaned from their website.
A Grundy Reversing Diabetes Seminar will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 24 to Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., according to a news release.
Cost is $45 per person or $55 per couple. A few scholarships are available. Seating is limited. To pre-register, call Patty Moore at 530-613-6595.
Those who have applied the principles of this seminar have experienced significant improvement in their health, many reversing their diabetes.