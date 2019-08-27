Klamath County Republican Women resume meetings
Klamath County Republican Women will resume monthly meetings on the first Thursday of the month beginning at noon on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Sizzler Restaurant banquet room, according to a news release.
The guest speaker for Sept. 5 will be Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd. Lunch will be served before the meeting. All are welcome.
Thursday training to focus on autistic children
YREKA — A free workshop focusing on children with autism will be presented by international expert on autism, Dr. Sonja de Boer from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Siskiyou County Office of Education in Yreka, according to a news release.
This training will provide strategies for early childhood educators, social workers, family support workers, medical providers, parents, foster parents, relatives raising children, caregivers and anyone who works with children to help babies and toddlers who are at-risk or demonstrating behavior difficulties or delays, with a focus on autism. The warning signs and possible red flags to watch for in developing children, specifically related to Autism Spectrum Disorders, will also be covered.
Register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SonjaDeBoer.
Registration is also available for “Bringing out the Best in Yourself and Others,” with Dr. Ernie Mendes on Monday, Sept. 16. For more information, visit, www.first5siskiyou.org or call 530-918-7222.