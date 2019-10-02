PEO to host scholarship fundraiser rummage sale
Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Chapter U will hold its 75th Annual Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the main event hall on the Klamath County Fairgrounds, according to a news release.
Included will be estate items, furniture, tools, clothing, jewelry, baked goods, books, new and used craft items and sporting goods. Proceeds will provide scholarships to local women attending college.
Audubon field trip set for Fort Klamath area
Klamath Audubon will hold a field trip on how the Klamath Bird Observatory research staff bands and tracks small birds on Saturday, according to a news release.
Those participating will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Running Y Ranch Lodge and carpool to the 7 Mile Guard Station near Fort Klamath, returning to the lodge by 11:30 a.m.
Lead ammunition, birds topic of discussion
Klamath Basin Audubon Society will host featured speaker Mary Coolidge at its 6:30 p.m. public meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Fisher Nicholson Realty, 403 Main St.
Coolidge is the BirdSafe and Lead-free campaign coordinator from Portland Audubon. She will speak about California condors, their current status and reintroduction to Oregon. She will also talk about lead ammunition and the harm it does to birds.
There will be light refreshments, socializing and book sales followed by a brief business meeting and program.
Third annual charity quilt auction begins Oct. 8
‘Give Your Cutie a Cuddle’ is the theme of the Pelican Piece Makers Quilt Club silent auction from Oct. 8 to Nov. 27 at Greenblade Bakery, according to a news release. A variety of quilts and more knitted wear are offered this year. Proceeds benefit several local charities plus the Greenblade Scholarship Fund.
Greenblade Bakery is at 1400 Esplanade Ave.
Free labor issues seminar offered by farm bureau
A free seminar, geared toward employers, that will focus on important labor-related laws, rules, and regulations will be offered on Wednesday, Oct. 23 by the Klamath-Lake County Farm Bureau, according to a news release.
The seminar will begin at 2 p.m. at the OSU Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center at 6923 Washburn Way. It will focus on labor issues, including the Workplace Fairness Act, Paid Family Leave, Equal Pay Act, and OregonSaves.
Presenters will include Roberta Gruber, director of Oregon Farm Bureau’s Farm Employer Education & Legal Defense Service program and a representative from Country Financial.
Class on sexuality offered for caregivers of older adults
Oregon Care Partners will host a free, instructor-led class in Klamath Falls titled “Sexuality and Capacity to Consent in the Non-Dementia Adult Population” from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at the Department of Human Services office at 700 Klamath Ave., according to a news release. The class is designed to help anyone who cares for an aging Oregonian better understand the sensitive care topics around sexuality and the legal definition of capacity to consent, for older adults living in long-term care settings.
To register, and for more information, call 800-930-6851 or visit www.OregonCarePartners.com.