Living History Days at Fort Klamath
FORT KLAMATH — The Cascade Civil War Society will host a free living history weekend Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11 at the Fort Klamath Museum, according to a news release.
Reenactors will demonstrate skills and share history from the 1840s to the 1890s. Visitors will get a chance to have some hands-on experience and learn about mountain men, military and civilian life, old-time fiddles, cavalry and the history of Fort Klamath.
Living History Days activities will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Donations will be welcomed.
The Fort Klamath Museum is at 54100 Highway 62.
Registration open for branding event
McARTHUR, Calif. — Registration is open for the third annual “Sweet 16” Team Branding event hosted by the Fall River-Big Valley Cattlemen’s Association, Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Inter-Mountain Fair, according to a news release.
Entry forms are available at Modoc Veterinarian Center, McArthur Farm Supply, the Inter-Mountain Fair Office in McArthur and on the association’s Facebook page. Entries and payment must be received by Aug. 21. The event begins at 9 a.m. and contestants must arrive for reading of the rules by 8 a.m.
This year, the “Winner-Take-All” prize money has increased to $6,000, and the event will bring back many top hands.