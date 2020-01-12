Herald and News office to change hours
The Herald and News business office, at 2701 Foothills Blvd., will change its hours of operation starting Monday, Jan. 13.
The office will now be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information about the Herald and News, call 541-885-4410 or visit heraldandnews.com.
Tickets available for gallery’s Country Valentine Dinner
CHILOQUIN — The Fourth Annual Country Valentine Dinner will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Chiloquin Community Center, according to a news release.
It will be a barbecue dinner with all of the trimmings with tickets available until Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop, which is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Donations of $20 per plate will be accepted.
There will also be dancing to live music by the Old-Time Fiddlers, door prizes, and western dress being optional. For more information, call the gallery at 541-783-3326 or Judy Pate at 541-783-2428.
BLM pile burning projects planned for public lands near Dorris
ALTURAS – Fire crews from the Bureau of Land Management plan to conduct pile burning operations from Monday through Friday, Jan. 13 through 17, on public lands at Modoc Gulch, about 3 miles southeast of Dorris, according to a news release.
The project will involve igniting large piles of juniper limbs and trees that were cut in thinning projects designed to benefit wildlife habitat and to remove hazardous fuels that could feed wildfires. Crews plan to cover up to 300 acres per day in a project area that covers about 720 acres.
Smoke may be visible from the communities of Dorris and Macdoel and from U.S. Highway 97 near the project area. Ignitions will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Smoke will disperse in the afternoons with light drift smoke remaining during nighttime hours.
More information is available from the BLM Applegate Field Office, 530-233-4666.
Republican Central Committee opens downtown office Jan. 23
A new Klamath Country Republican Central Committee Office will open Thursday, Jan. 23, at 239 Main St., according to a news release.
The office will have Trump 2020 signs for sale as well as other Trump 2020 items. The committee will also have information about 2nd Congressional District, U.S. representative candidates.
Acupuncturist joins Wholesome Family Medicine clinic
Wholesome Family Medicine, which offers naturopathic primary care, recently announced Jackie Landrum, LAc has joined the clinic’s staff to provide acupuncture and Chinese medicine appointments, according to a news release. Landrum will also be accepting health insurance soon.
Wholesome Family Medicine is at 4036 S. Sixth St. For more information call the clinic at 541-851-9320 or visit WholesomeFamilyMedicine.com.