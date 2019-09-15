Have a cup of coffee with CASA at Green Blade
A Coffee with CASA is offered from 10 to 11 a.m. every third Thursday, at Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave., according to a news release. The next Coffee with CASA will be Thursday, Sept. 19.
CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, are volunteers who advocate for children in the Klamath County foster care system and provide a voice for children who may not have one otherwise.
Those interested in becoming CASA volunteers are invited to come to Green Blade and enjoy a complimentary coffee and learn about volunteer opportunities, chat with current advocates and hear about upcoming training sessions.
For more information about CASA for Children of Klamath County, and to schedule a training date, call 541-885-6017, or visit klamathfallscasa.org.
Comedy show planned in Keno Thursday
KENO — Joker and Jester Comedy Show will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Whoa Tavern in Keno, according to a news release.
For more information, call 541-884-9462.
City street maintenance this week:
City of Klamath Falls Streets Division crews will be performing work from 40 a.m. through 4 p.m. this week, according to a news release. The Streets Staff would like to thank citizens in advance for proceeding with caution in areas where crews are working.
Monday and Tuesday: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., prepping the 200 block of Fremont Street for maintenance.
Wednesday: Repairing access to the 1400 block of Esplanade Avenue.
Thursday: Maintenance repairs to the access on the 100 block of East Main Street.
Tuesday through Friday: 3 to 6 a.m., Parking stalls and curbs on Klamath Avenue.
County street maintenance this week:
Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations. Please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. If you are able to avoid the work zones, please use an alternate route:
Monday through Friday: Sidewalk ramp replacements — Homedale Road, Shasta Way — South Sixth Street
Crack Seal Crew: Drews Road and miscellaneous county roads
Utility Work (Century Link): Sprague River Road. Fall utility work from Chiloquin to Highway 140 along shoulder of road
For more information, call the Public Works Department at 541-883-4696.