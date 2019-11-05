Sign up for an epic Nerf war at the library
The downtown Klamath County Library is hosting an After-Hours Nerf War for ages 12-18 at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, according to a news release.
Participants can live out their favorite multiplayer shooter game as the group captures the flag, fights zombies, or duels during last-person-standing battle royale among the bookshelves. The library will have Nerf guns to share, but teens can bring their own foam-dart-shooting toy. No modified guns or melee weapons will be allowed, and all guns must be labeled with the participant’s name.
Space is limited and registration is required. For more information or to sign up, stop by Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.
Hero’s Breakfast set for Tuesday, Nov. 12
The Fifth Annual Hero’s Breakfast to honor military personnel and veterans, law enforcement personnel, fire department personnel, EMT personnel, and 911 personnel and their spouses will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 on the Klamath County Fairgrounds, according to a news release.
Eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gray, coffee and orange juice will be served. It is sponsored by Country Financial, Gary Cheyne, Tom Keller, Gene Thomas and Adam Yancey.
Deadline nears for Veterans Day parade applications
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Klamath Freedom Celebration and Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union are sponsoring the annual Veterans Day Parade Monday, Nov. 11, downtown Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
Participants are asked to assemble on Spring Street between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Registrations and parade order will be verified at that time. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and proceed from Spring Street, then along Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park. A ceremony and a Kingsley Field jet flyover will be provided by the Klamath Falls VFW Post 1383 at 11 a.m. at the park.
Volunteers are sought to help with the Veterans of Foreign Wars installation of the Avenue of Flags at Klamath Memorial Park at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Volunteers will take the flags down at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Volunteers are welcome to assist with both Flags Up and Flags Down.
Parade applications are available at the Veterans of Foreign Wars 515 Klamath Ave., at www.klamathfc.org in printable and online form, for more information or apps being sent by email, call Doug at 541-281-7094,or Kryssi Heitman at 541- 591-1732.
Deadline for parade apps to be received is Friday Nov. 8 by 5 p.m.
Food donations sought for VFW Veterans Day event
Donations of a big bag of shredded cheddar cheese and a five pound carton of sour cream are being sought by Veterans of Foreign Wars for use in observance of Veterans Day next Monday, according to a news release.
Those will be donate are asked to call Melanie at 541-591-8923 no later than Thursday.