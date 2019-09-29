Community baby shower offered for new, expecting parents
An Community Baby Shower for new and expecting parents will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct 5 at the Klamath County Library, according to a news release. At the shower there will be games, information and gifts for expecting and new parents in our community.
This free event for Klamath County families will feature exhibitors from local organizations who provide helpful information and gifts to pregnant women and new parents.
Prizes will be given away throughout the event, including pack ‘n’ plays, car seats and strollers, donated by numerous sponsors. Free family portraits will be offered, as well as light food and drink.
New Cub Scout meetings begin, new pack starts in Chiloquin
The Boy Scouts of America are adding Cub Scout meetings at Peterson Elementary at 6 p.m. Mondays in the cafeteria, according to a news release. Henley Elementary will have meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesdays in the school’s cafeteria. Students from Henley, Merrill and Malin are welcome to attend.
There is also a new Cub Scout pack starting in Chiloquin. Meeting nights will be at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the elementary school cafeteria.
Cub Scouts are open to all boys and girls in kindergarten and above. For more information, call Ken Banks at 541-891-7447.
‘Coats for Kids’ clothing drive offered through Oct. 24
Children’s coats are being collected through Oct. 24, according to a news release.
As part of the annual “Coats for Kids” Clothing Drive, Windermere Real Estate in Klamath Falls will be collecting children’s coats and delivering them to local schools every Friday for one month. The public can get involved by dropping off new or gently used child-sized coats at 519 Main St. For more information, call 541-885-4400.
Aglow International sets topic for Oct. 5 discussion
“Harvest of Dreams” will be the discussion topic at the Aglow Interational’s Klamath Falls Community Lighthouse meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at 4022 Delaware Ave., according to a news release.
Lunch will follow.
Nominations sought for Klamath’s oldest veteran
The Non-Commissioned Officers Association and the Klamath County Veterans Service Office are asking for nominations for Klamath County’s oldest living veteran, according to a news release.
To nominate a veteran, please contact the Klamath County Veterans Service Office at 3328 Vandenberg Road or by phone at 541-883-4274. Please provide the veteran’s birthdate and branch of service. Nominations accepted until Oct. 31. The chosen veteran will be honored Nov. 11 during the Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.