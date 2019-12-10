Klamath County Library resource matches readers to booksHave you ever finished a great book and wanted to find more just like it? Or wanted to help your child find just the right book to read? The Klamath County Library catalog now offers NoveList Plus, a resource to help readers match up with the books that are right for them, according to a news release.
The NoveList Plus database connects readers to their next book by making recommendations for what to read next. The “read-alike” feature suggests titles and authors similar to books readers love. NoveList Plus’s database contains lists of recommended reads and award-winning books, in both fiction and nonfiction titles for all ages. It also has extra content such as reviews (both professional reviews and reader reviews), book discussion guides, curriculum guides, and other book-oriented articles.
NoveList Plus is also available at klamath.polarislibrary.com.
Santa’s reindeer to visit Klamath Falls WednesdaySanta’s reindeer are coming to Coastal Farm & Ranch at 1776 Avalon St., from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, according to a news release. Complimentary hot cocoa and snacks will be served.
Kids can also write letters to Santa Claus while they’re at the store and Coastal associates will make sure the letters are sent with the reindeer when they return to the North Pole.
“This is going to be a really fun event,” said Lori McKinnon, Coastal president. “We wanted to do something special for the kids this holiday season, and I think we’ve found something that they’re going to love. We hope that seeing these reindeer in person will make everyone’s holiday a little brighter this year.”
When these reindeer aren’t working with Santa, they can be found at Timberview Farm, located in Springfield.