Wreaths Across America Ceremony Saturday in Dorris
DORRIS — The second annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony will be hosted by the Dorris City Hall at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, according to a news release. Veterans that are laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery in Macdoel, will be remembered and honored during the ceremony. There will be a full program with an honor guard, special readings, slideshow, and light refreshments afterward.
It is a remembrance of not only the veterans at Lakeview Cemetery, the news release states, but a tribute to the sacrifice veterans nationwide have made to protect our freedoms and liberties. Dorris is a site location of the national organization of Wreaths Across America, for laying of Christmas wreaths at the local cemetery, just as is done in Arlington National Cemetery each December.
"We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms," the organization stated. "In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season."
Have a cup of coffee with CASA at Green Blade Bakery
A Coffee with CASA is offered from 10 to 11 a.m. every third Thursday, at Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave., according to a news release. The next Coffee with CASA will be Thursday, Dec. 19.
CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, are volunteers who advocate for children in the Klamath County foster care system and provide a voice for children who may not have one otherwise.
Those interested in becoming CASA volunteers are invited to come to Green Blade and enjoy a complimentary coffee and learn about volunteer opportunities, chat with current advocates and hear about upcoming training sessions.