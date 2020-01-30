Get your geek on during Adult Board Game Night at the Klamath County Library
Adult board game geeks: gather up dice and games and come down to the downtown Klamath County Library on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Wednesday, Feb. 19 for a night of some great board games! We get together on the first, third, and fifth Wednesdays of the month at 5:30 p.m.
Win a Dungeons & Dragons adventurer’s brawl in Dungeon Mayhem, survive the terrors of Betrayal at House on the Hill, find your Zen in Tsuro, burninate the countryside in Trogdor!! The Board Game, and much more! (Feel free to bring your own favorite board game to share!)
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the Information and Reference desk.
Library to screen Vai at foreign film night
Originally scheduled for January but delayed due to weather, the downtown Klamath County Library will screen the Pacific Islander drama Vai at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, according to a news release.
Vai is a collaboration of eight female directors from eight different Pacific Island cultures, each telling a 10-minute snapshot in the life of “Vai.” While the vignettes together tell a woman’s life story from child to elder, Vai is not an individual character as much as she is a composite of many indigenous women’s experiences as they struggle against the assimilating pressure of colonial culture while fighting for their families and traditional practices.
Vai is unrated, in English, Samoan, Maori and Tonga with English subtitles, and runs for 1 hour, 30 minutes. The screening is free to attend.
For more information contact the Klamath Library at 541-882-8894.
“Get Moving!” at the Klamath County Library
February is “Get Moving!” Month at the downtown Klamath County Library, here’s what we have coming up on Wednesdays at 4 p.m.:
■ Feb. 5: Movement Mini-games! Get warmed up for a month of fun with some silly minigames!
■ Feb. 12: Youth Yoga! Get in touch with your flexible side with some yoga basics! (And if you like this, try out our new activity, Yoga for Kids, on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5pm! Yoga for Kids is for ages 4-12.)
■ Feb. 19: Balloon Extravaganza! Bounce and chase after balloons in a variety of challenges!
■ Feb. 26: Ribbon Dance Party! Leap, dance, spin and twirl with colorful ribbon sticks!
Wednesday “theme month” events are aimed at children in kindergarten through Grade 5, but all ages are welcome. Children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information call 541-882-8894 or visit the Youth Services desk.