Immigration vigil tonight at government center
An “Immigration Vigil” in will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, on the sidewalk in front of the Klamath Falls Government Center at 305 Main St., hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Social Justice Committee.
According to a press release, the purpose of the demonstration, which is open to the public, is to “bear witness to the injustice that is happening in ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detention facilities.”
There will be songs and a moment of reflection meant to honor the people who have died while attempting to cross the U.S./Mexico border.
Public Health seeks input on maternal, child health
Local families are asked by Klamath County Public Health to provide insight into the health and well-being of mothers and children, according to a news release.
Confidential, anonymous online surveys are available at surveymonkey.com/r/TitleVSpanish (in Spanish) or surveymonkey.com/r/KCPHTitleV (in English). Public Health is conducting an assessment to help the State of Oregon better understand the needs of women, children, youth and families.
Focus groups are being formed to obtain more in-depth responses than the survey will provide. Again, participation is confidential. Participants will join an hour-long conversation, where a meal will be provided. They will also receive a $10 Fred Meyer gift card and a chance to win a gift basket.
The input given will be used to develop priority areas of focus for the next five years. Previous priority areas have resulted in activities in the community, including community health promotion and outreach, oral health programs and dental-screenings for school-aged children, and work with schools to make sure kids have access to healthy foods and physical activity.
For more information, call Public Health at 541-882-8846.