Langell Valley Irrigation District to meet
The Langell Valley Irrigation District will hold a Board of Directors' meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at the district office, 9787 E. Langell Valley Rd. Bonanza, OR 97623. Topics of discussion include management and operations.
Genealogical Society to meet
Klamath Basin Genealogical Society (KBGS) is hosting a program at the Klamath County Library Thursday, Feb. 13. The topic will be Funeral Homes – what information is available, what is new in privacy laws, and Potters fields. Guest speakers will be Jason Ward and Greg Dunton from O’ Hairs- Wards Funeral Chapel. There will be a question and answer period from 6-8 p.m.
Keno Lions offer senior scholarship
Keno Lions Club is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior in the Keno Elementary School attendance area, according to a news release. Scholarship applications are due by Wednesday, April 15, available through high school counselors on the Keno Lions Club Facebook page.
City water division addresses geothermal leak
Klamath falls City Water Division staff spent Monday, Feb. 3 repairing a geothermal line leak that required emergency work. The location of the leak was at Eighth Street between Klamath Avenue and Main Street. During the repair work the eastbound lane of traffic was closed for the majority of the day.