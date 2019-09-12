Veterans memorial brick deadline Sept. 27
A deadline of Sept. 27 has been set for the fall brick order for bricks dedicated to military veterans to be placed at the Veterans Memorial in Veterans Memorial Park by Veterans Day in November, according to a news release.
The Veterans Memorial Project is a community-wide effort, which honors and recognizes veterans who have served this nation. The memorial features a pavilion, war monuments and over 5,000 dedicated bricks meant to be a lasting legacy to military individuals. Each brick is a tribute to a military member and their service. Bricks can be ordered for $50 each and dedicated to any United States veteran regardless of where they live and whether they are living or deceased.
For more information, contact the City of Klamath Falls Development Services Office at 541-883-4950 or email at kburg@klamathfalls.city. A brick order form can also be downloaded from www.klamathfalls.city.
Alturas to host Balloonfest Saturday, Sunday
ALTURAS — The 2019 Alturas Chamber of Commerce Balloonfest takes flight Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15, according to a news release.
A morning balloon launch will take place at sunrise at Sharps Field at the end of East Fourth Street in Alturas. Bring the entire family out and enjoy a sky full of colorful hot air balloons as they take flight.
A pancake breakfast will also be served, sponsored by the Alturas Chamber of Commerce.
Seminar on investing set for Sept. 25
Edward Jones Financial Adviser Bethany Simpson will host a seminar, “Outlook and Opportunities: Investing in the Late Innings of the Bull Market,” 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Fisher Nicholson conference room at 403 Main St., and via WebEx from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, according to a news release.
Email megan.titus@edwardjones.com or call 541-884-3643 to RSVP by the day of the event, and to receive WebEx log-in information.
Topics will include the economic outlook in the late innings of the bull market, risks, opportunities and staying in position with a balanced portfolio.