Coats and More Drive hosted by local bank
First Interstate Bank is holding its annual Coats and More Drive to provide warm winter attire to Klamath Falls students now through Nov. 8, according to a news release.
Included are new or clean, gently-used coats, hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, socks, boots, pants that will be distributed by the Klamath Falls City Schools.
Donated items can be taken to the bank at 421 S. Seventh St. between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Good Life Expo & Senior Prom Friday at Reames
2019 Good Life Expo & Senior Prom will be held Friday in Reames Golf & Country Club, according to news release.
Included will be vendors from 3 to 9 p.m., a buffet dinner for $25 a plate starting at 3:30 p.m., a cash bar, and DJ Dan for dancing to music of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Attendance is free. For dinner tickets in advance, go to www.heraldandnews.com/seniorprom.
There’ll also be a silent auction to benefit Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Christmas Market vendors sought for Dec. 6, 7 event
Vendors are being sought for a Christmas Market to be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Refuge City Church at 1761 Washburn Way, according to a news release.
There is a registration fee of $15 per table per day with a registration deadline of Nov. 15 at the church. For more information, call the church at 541-882-1668 or Cheri Lane at 541-281-4315.
Contest seeks artist to paint VFW mural
A drawing/painting contest will determine an artist who will be awarded prize money to paint a 70-foot by 8-foot indoor mural for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Pelican Post No. 1383 at 515 Klamath Ave., according to a news release.
The concept will be images of all the armed forces branches from the Revolutionary War to current operations in Syria. The winner will receive $1,000 to do the mural. The runner-up will receive $500 to do another mural honoring women military veterans.
The contest will conclude on Dec. 31. The winner and runner-up will be determined in the VFW January meeting.
For more information, contact: Nokowhat Herrera; Post Commander at: 503-201-8302 or noko.cvma@gmail.com.
Potato Sale Fundraiser set for Saturday
Friends of the Children will hold its annual Potato Sale Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Klamath Falls Subaru, 2810 Washburn Way, according to a news release.
Available will be 20 pound boxes of premium potatoes for $20 until all the boxes are sold.
Further, potatoes can be purchased by going to the Friends of the Children Clubhouse at 3837 Altamont Drive between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday, and also after Nov. 4 at those times and days at Klamath Falls Subaru, all three branches of Washington Federal Bank, and AmeriTitle.
Additionally, Friends of the Children will deliver the potatoes in and around the Klamath Basin. To order them, call 541-273-2022.