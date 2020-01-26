Chiloquin community group changes name, hosts meetingCHILOQUIN — Chiloquin Community ACTION Team has changed its name to Chiloquin Community Builders, according to a news release.
To learn more about that and an invitation from The Ford Family Foundation to apply for a $45,000 grant, a luncheon meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Chiloquin Community Center. Those who are coming for the lunch are asked to call Judy Pate at 541-783-2428 in advance.
Tickets available for upcoming senior center fundraiserBow Ties & Pearls, a fundraiser for Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in Exhibit Hall No. 1 on the Klamath County Fairgrounds, according to a news release.
Dinner will be by Yummy’s Catering with live music by Black Cadillac Kings and a silent auction. Tickets are $40 singles, $70 couples, and $180 for a table of six. They are available at the center at 542-883-7171.