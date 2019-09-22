Retirement celebration set for Bonanza postmaster
Postmaster Elizabeth Jones is retiring from the Bonanza Post Office and a celebration of her service to the community will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, according to a news release. The community is invited to the Bonanza Post Office to come wish her well, and share in cake and refreshments.
Serving the community for over 20 years she started her career at the Malin Post Office. She worked at the Klamath Falls Post Office during that same time frame. After being employed for 18 months, she became the postmaster in Bonanza.
Jones was involved in the Bonanza community serving as the secretary for the Bonanza Booster Club and as the treasurer for the Lions Club.
“The years here have given me many great memorories to treasure, and it is the people that have made the years so enjoyable,” Jones said. “I cannot express just how much I will miss everyone.”
Safety Extravaganza planned for Oct. 5
The 2019 fire prevention week safety extravaganza will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Klamath Community College, according to a news release.
At the free event, community members will get to meet Sparky and Smokey Bear, watch a live “Jaws of Life” extrication demonstration, experience the “Stop, Drop and Roll” bounce house, explore the ladder truck, fire engines and ambulances, enjoy raffles, prizes and food trucks, play games with local first responders and community agencies, learn about fire safety, prevention and hazardous fuel reduction and participate in fire extinguisher training.