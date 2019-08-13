Back-to-school backpack giveaway planned
Klamath Falls churches will host a back-to-school backpack giveaway, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 in Linman Hall at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, according to a news release.
The event will include a free lunch, haircuts and children’s activities. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Backpacks for kindergarten through 12th-grade students will be limited to stock on hand.
For more information, email momentofhopepacks@gmail.com, or call 541-884-2364.
Public meeting Wednesday for Klamath Forest project
YREKA — The Klamath National Forest will host a public meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Goosenest Ranger District Office to discuss the South End project, according to a news release. The South End project is being designed to improve forest health and watershed conditions, and promote public safety across approximately 100,000 acres in the headwaters of Butte and Antelope Creeks along the border with the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
The district office is at 37805 Highway 97, Macdoel. More information on the proposed project may be found at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56560.
Questions regarding this meeting may be directed to Catherine Means at 530-398-5767 or email catherine.means@usda.gov.