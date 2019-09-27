Mills meeting set for Oct. 15
Mills Neighborhood Association will hold its annual meeting and board of directors elections at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 601 E. Main St., according to a news release.
Fill a bag for the food bank Saturday
The Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank will be the recipient of the 11th annual Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Food Drive, according to a news release. The food bank’s shelf-stable food supply is generally depleted after summer. The food bank is asking for the community’s help in restocking the shelves.
If you received a grocery bag at home this week, please place a couple of food items in the bag or make a monetary donation with the envelope provided in the bag. Each dollar you donate will access about 10 pounds of food. Leave the bag on your door step on Saturday, Sept. 21 by 9 a.m. Volunteers will pick up your donation and deliver it to the food bank.
Last year’s LDS Food & Funds Drive raised nearly $8,000 and 11,900 pounds of food.
To make a monetary donation online, or for more information about the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, visit klamathfoodbank.org.
Anthem House to host fundraiser for fire victims
A fundraiser benefit for Paradise, Calif., fire victims will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way, according to a news release.
Featured will be Nile Brown “Elvis,” Gale and Ron Willis, Sunshine Mountain Band, Cowboy Bob, and West Coast Country.
Sponsoring it are Refuge City Church, Les Schwab Tire Center, Hanson Tire, and TurnThom Tire Factory.