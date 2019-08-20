Sheriff’s Office conducting High Visibility Enforcement
As summer comes to an end, many people will try to squeeze in one more vacation. To help us all get to-and-from safely, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office will conduct random High Visibility Enforcement for distracted driving, driving under the influence, safety belts and speed, according to a news release.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 19, and extending through Sunday, Sept. 1, law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 for children under 2 years old.
Starting Friday, Aug. 30 and extending through Monday, Sept. 2, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office will also be conducting High Visibility Enforcement for driving under the influence.
Public meeting Wednesday on Lakeview unit
LAKEVIEW – The Fremont-Winema National Forest will host a public meeting to discuss the 10-year review and future of the Lakeview Federal Sustained Yield Unit from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, according to a news release.
The meeting will be an open house format at the Lake County Chamber of Commerce, 126 N. E St.
Forest managers will be available to accept comments on the draft 2018 Unit Review report, as well as to hear any proposals on how to correct or modify current conditions on the unit. The public comment period will close at the end of the meeting Wednesday.
The “Draft 2018 Unit Review Report,” as well as background information on the Lakeview Stewardship Unit, can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/fremont-winema/landmanagement/planning and selecting the “Lakeview Stewardship Unit”.
Comments may be submitted in writing to Natural Resources and Planning Staff Officer Chuck Burley by email to charles.burley@usda.gov or mailed or delivered to the Fremont-Winema National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 1301 South G St., Lakeview, OR 97630, ATTN: Chuck Burley.
For those wishing to supply verbal comments on the document before the meeting, please call Burley at 541-947-6204.
Learn how to talk about money with kids and teens
A free seminar on teaching young people about how to manage their money will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the downtown Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
Catherine Greenspan, a local insurance agent, will give you the tools you need to set young people up for a lifetime of good financial choices, and how to turn ordinary tasks into “teachable moments” to demonstrate money management skills in context.
Greenspan works for New York Life Insurance Company. She also runs a ghostwriting and publishing company with her sister, and is the author of a book series for young adults.
For more information, visit the Information and Reference desk at the downtown library or call 541-882-8894.