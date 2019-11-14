Have a cup of coffee with CASA at Green Blade Bakery
A Coffee with CASA is offered from 10 to 11 a.m. every third Thursday, at Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave., according to a news release. The next Coffee with CASA will be Thursday, Nov. 21.
CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, are volunteers who advocate for children in the Klamath County foster care system and provide a voice for children who may not have one otherwise.
Those interested in becoming CASA volunteers are invited to come to Green Blade and enjoy a complimentary coffee and learn about volunteer opportunities, chat with current advocates and hear about upcoming training sessions.
Library to screen ‘Farmsteaders’ documentary
Free screening of a documentary titled “Farmsteaders” will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
Nick and Celeste Nolan took their young family out to Nick’s grandfather’s old dairy farm in an effort to revitalize the land before it dried up forever — a fate that has befallen millions of family farms in the United States in an age where agriculture is increasingly going mega-corporate. The documentary follows the Nolans through the beauty and hardship of revitalizing one’s relationship with the land.
It is unrated, runs for almost an hour, and will be followed by a dicusssion.
Saturday ‘Scouting for Food’ event to benefit food bank
The Boy Scouts annual “Scouting for Food” event kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at local grocery stores, according to a news release. The Boy Scouts, with help from the community, will help the Klamath-Lake Communities Food Bank stock the shelves for the holidays and winter. Each dollar donated creates eight meals for those in need in Klamath and Lake counties.
Winter is a rough time for many seniors and people living on low and fixed incomes. Utility bills can leave them short on money for groceries. Many are forced to choose between heating and eating. Last year, Boy Scouts and the community raised nearly $2,200 and 2,600 pounds of food.
Most wanted food items include: canned meat, fruit and vegetables, pasta, rice, beans, peanut butter, mayonnaise, oil and hot and cold cereals.
Butte Valley Raptor Rally set for Saturday
Klamath Audubon will host a field trip to Butte Valley Saturday, with a focus on raptors, according to a news release.
With impending winter, many raptors have settled into a location where they will spend the next several months, or they will take advantage of the cool clear fall days in the Basin before moving on to lower elevations. Currently raptor numbers are high and there is a diversity of species.
Saturday’s field trip will be an all-day outing ending mid-afternoon. Participants will meet at the Klamath Visitors Center parking lot at 405 Riverside Drive in Klamath Falls before 8:30 a.m. to car pool. The car pool will also meet near the large flagpole in Dorris at 9 a,m. Attendees are asked to bring snacks/lunch, water, binoculars and scope (if you have one). For more information, contact trip leader, Kevin Spencer at rriparia@charter.net.