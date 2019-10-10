Kingsley fire department to conduct prescribed burn
KINGSLEY FIELD – The Kingsley Field Fire Department will conduct prescribed fire operations Friday through Monday, Oct. 11-14, according to a news release. The burn operations are scheduled between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take place on Kingsley Field property adjacent to Spring Lake Road.
The prescribed burn operations will serve to remove invasive weed species from the base as well as remove potential bird habitat thus decreasing the risk of bird strikes to aircraft.
The Kingsley Field Fire Department will conduct the prescribed burn in partnership with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Klamath County Fire District 1, the Oregon Department of Forestry, local railroad officials, and the Crater Lake — Klamath Regional Airport.
For more information contact the 173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at 541-885-6677.
Registration still open for Saturday Triathlon
Registration is still open for the Klamath Adventure Triathlon Saturday, according to a news release. The event will begin at 10 a.m. from Veterans Memorial Park with individual racers or teams taking to the trails of Moore Park, the Link River Trail and to the waters of Lake Ewauna.
Registration includes a race shirt and will be accepted up until the race start time. Spectators are invited to join the fun at Veterans Memorial Park and cheer on racers as they start and finish at the park for each leg of the race.
More information is available at www.bikepaddlerunrace.com.
Veterans Day parade applications available
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Klamath Freedom Celebration and Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union are sponsoring the annual Veterans Day Parade Monday, Nov. 11, downtown Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
Participants are asked to assemble on Spring Street between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Registrations and parade order will be verified at that time. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and proceed from Spring Street, then along Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park.
A ceremony and a Kingsley Field jet flyover will be provided by the Klamath Falls VFW Post 1383 at 11 a.m. at the park.
Parade applications are available at the Veterans of Foreign Wars 515 Klamath Ave., at www.klamathfc.org in printable and online form, for more information or apps being sent by email, call Doug at 541-281-7094,or Kryssi Heitman at 541- 591-1732.
Deadline for parade apps to be received is Friday Nov. 8 by 5 p.m.