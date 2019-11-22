Lane closures planned for fiber optic cable work
Century Link from Monday through Thursday, Nov. 25-28, will be pulling fiber optic cable via an existing Century Link duct run on Main street from East Main to Crater Lake Parkway, according to a City of Klamath Falls news release. The northern most westbound lane on Main Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p,m. There will be signs and a flagger.
On Monday, Cal-Ore will be placing aerial fiber optic service wire for Affinity Chiropractic. The alley from Seventh to Ninth streets will be closed, between Klamath and Walnut avenues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be signs and a flagger.
For more information, call City Public Works Department at 541-883-5367.