Dunk on Valentine’s Day at the Klamath County Library
Back by popular demand! It turns out Valentine’s Day is still the worst, so the Klamath County Library is hosting Anti-Valentine’s shenanigans for teens once again, according to a news release.
If you think the only good thing about Valentine’s Day is the candy (and, like, who doesn’t), help the library plan an After-Hours Anti-Valentine’s Day party at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Grab a volunteer application at the downtown library’s Youth Services desk and join the first planning committee meeting at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Plan on putting in about an hour of volunteer time a week if you join the committee. Email teen librarian Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org for a pdf of the volunteer application, and more details on how to help. This event and committee is for ages 12 to 18.
Clean & Sober Karaoke Contest Saturday
Related in Recovery will hold a Clean & Sober Karaoke Contest from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Also included will be drawings, prizes, music, and food. Those attending are asked to bring a dish and their own beverage for a potluck. Beverages will also be available there for $1. Raffle tickets are $1.
It is for those in recovery and those supportive of recovery. Children are invited if they are supervised. For more information, call Tony Ford at 541-892-1962 or Jeff Christophersen at 541-591-5443.
Portion of Third Street to be closed Jan. 13, 14
Installation of aerial fiber by Hunter Communications will close the downhill lane of North Third Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 13 and 14, according to a City of Klamath Falls news release.
The southwest side of the road will be closed between Jefferson and Main streets.