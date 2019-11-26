Holiday writing workshop offered for students
Jolly Good Write (plus caroling and cocoa) for children in grades third through 10th will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21, in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release,
Cost is $20, which includes a journal, pen, and treats. For a second family member that cost is $10. Registration deadline is Dec. 14 by calling Debbie Plummer at 541-281-4259.
Pearl Harbor bombing remembrance ceremony planned
A ceremony of remembrance of the Dec. 7, 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383, 515 Klamath Ave., according to a news release.
The event is open to the public.
‘Children and Feelings’ workshop offered Dec. 10
The Klamath County Take Root Parenting Connection will host a free workshop for parents and caregivers titled “Children and Feelings: Parenting Emotionally Intelligent Children,” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the downtown Klamath County Library, 126 S. Third St., according to a news release. The workshop will be presented by Dr. Chelsey Torgerson. Free childcare and refreshments will be provided.
Topics to be covered include: What’s an emotion?; identifying and experiencing emotions; helping children and teens feel and express their emotions; along with activities to talk about and experience emotions.
To sign up, call Amy at 541-850-1138 ext. 2105, on eventbrite visit https://bit.ly/2OlIZAW.