Museum celebrates county’s birthday with free admission
Klamath County Museum will provide free admission on Thursday, Oct. 17, in celebration of Klamath County’s birthday, according to a news release.
The county was established as a new Oregon county on Oct. 17, 1882, having been partitioned from Lake County.
A special art exhibit at the museum this month features “Fiberglyph” works of felted wool and paintings by Elizabeth Hubbard of Bonanza.
Museum hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Have a cup of coffee with CASA at Green Blade
A Coffee with CASA is offered from 10 to 11 a.m. every third Thursday, at Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave., according to a news release. The next Coffee with CASA will be Thursday, Oct. 17.
CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, are volunteers who advocate for children in the Klamath County foster care system and provide a voice for children who may not have one otherwise.
Those interested in becoming CASA volunteers are invited to come to Green Blade and enjoy a complimentary coffee and learn about volunteer opportunities, chat with current advocates and hear about upcoming training sessions.
For more information about CASA for Children of Klamath County, and to schedule a training date, call 541-885-6017, or visit klamathfallscasa.org.
Food bank donations accepted at county clerk’s office
The Klamath County Clerk’s office will be accepting canned and boxed food for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank Starting Tuesday, Oct. 15, according to a news release. Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Klamath County Clerk’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, in the Government Center building at 305 Main St.