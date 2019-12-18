Aerial seeding scheduled for early JanuaryLAKEVIEW – The Bureau of Land Management’s Lakeview District is planning to conduct aerial seeding of Sage Grouse habitat and restoration projects within Priority Areas for Conservation beginning the week of Jan. 6, and is expected to take about a week, contingent on weather conditions, according to a news release.
This seeding effort will encompass the following areas: Dick’s Creek, 367 acres; Clover Flat, 2,140 acres; South Warner, 1,740 acres.
Aerial seeding involves low-flying helicopters with mechanical seed dispensers slung underneath as cargo. Seeding over snow will allow the seeds to be incorporated into the soil layer as melting occurs to mimic natural dispersal as much as possible.
For more information, contact the BLM Lakeview District Office at 541-947-2177.
Applications sought for county planning commissionApplications are sought from community members interested in serving on the Klamath County Planning Commission, according to a news release.
The planning commission is comprised of nine community volunteers that advise the Klamath County Board of Commissioners on land use and development issues throughout the county. Specifically, the commission reviews and makes decisions or recommendations on land use development proposals at public hearings; the commission also reviews and recommends amendments to the County Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of the month.
Applications, and more information, are available at www.klamathcounty.org/civicalerts.aspx?AID=145.
Lane closures planned for tree pruning, removalTrees Inc. will be pruning and removing hazardous trees near power lines, resulting in lane closures on some roadways Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19 and 20, according to a City of Klamath Falls news release. There will be flaggers and signs at each site.
Work will be done from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday on South Fifth Street between Elm Avenue and Willow Avenue Northern lane will be closed.
On Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Old Fort Road from Laguna Street to Loma Linda Drive, the northbound lane will be closed, this is a moving construction site.
Also on Friday, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Main Street between Michigan Avenue and South Williams Avenue, the eastbound lane will be closed.
Badger Run to host gift wrap fundraising activity
Badger Run Wildlife Rehab will hold a fundraising activity of wrapping Christmas gifts at the electronics entrance to Fred Meyer from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, according to a news release.
Water service to be interrupted on Pine StreetCity work crews will be shutting off the water along Pine Street from 7 a.m. through end of business Wednesday, Dec. 18, due to the need to make repairs to the line, according to a news release. Lane closures will occur on Pine Street between First and Ewauna to make the necessary line repairs. There will be signs in place, and drivers are asked to use caution when proceeding through work zones.