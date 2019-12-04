Lane closures planned for Main, Sixth and Washburn Way
Lane closures are planned for Dec. 4-9 and Dec. 9-13 for fiber optic cable work conducted by Century Link, according to a City of Klamath Falls news release.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 4-9, Century Link will pull fiber optic cable via an existing duct on Main Street from East Main Street to Crater Lake Parkway. The northern most west bound lane on Main Street will be closed. There will be signs and a flagger.
From 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Dec. 9-13, Century Link will pull fiber optic cable on South Sixth Street on the sidewalk at Best Western Hotel to Bi-Mart. The northern most lane on South Sixth Street going west will be closed. The eastern most lane on Washburn Way going north will be closed. There will be flaggers and signs.
Entries sought for Chiloquin’s Winter Wonderland Parade
CHILOQUIN — Parade entries are being accepted through Thursday, Dec. 5 for the first annual Chiloquin Winter Wonderland Parade, according to a news release. There is no fee to participate.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, following the tree lighting ceremony.
For more information, or to register an entry or float for the parade, call 541-591-7876.
Northside Garden Club hosting Christmas wreath sale
Northside Garden Club has Christmas wreaths for sale with prices starting from $25, according to a news release.
They will be available at the Senior Citizens Christmas Bazaar from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The wreaths can also be ordered by calling 541-883-8119.
Main Street’s Oregon Bank Building celebrates 90th anniversary
The 90th anniversary of the Medical Dental Building/Oregon Bank Building at Ninth and Main streets will be celebrated with an open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.
There will be refreshments in lobby and a tour of the building.