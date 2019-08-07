‘Foster a Future’ at the Klamath County Library
Learn what it takes to become a foster parent at the “Foster a Future” information event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
According to a news release, Oregon Department of Human Services Foster Home Certifier Anna D’Olivo will show you how you can prepare to help a child in need in Klamath County by becoming a foster parent. A panel of current foster and adoptive parents will be on hand to answer your questions.
Not sure if you’re ready to make the big commitment? No worries! You won’t have to sign up for anything at the meeting. You’ll be able to take home lots of information to help you make a decision.
For more information about this event, please call 541-882-8894. For more about how to become a foster parent, see the state’s Department of Human Services website at www.oregon.gov/dhs/children/fostercare/pages/index.aspx.
Pre-registration open for library’s Teen Moonlighter
The downtown Klamath County Library will host a Teen Moonlighter — an after-dark event crammed with stuff to do — from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 23, according to a news release.
The evening will kick off with a pizza party, with activities rotating on the hour: games, snacks, crafts, silly shenanigans up and down the bookshelves.
Space is limited! Pre-registration is required. In fact, because this event goes so late, the library will also need a signed permission slip from a parent or guardian.
For more information, or to sign up, please visit the Youth Services desk at the downtown library or call 541-882-8894.
Tree identification walk on Link River Trail Saturday
A free interpretive walk to help people identify trees native to the Klamath Basin will be at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Link River Trail, according to a news release.
The walk, titled “Trees to Know in Klamath,” is cosponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership.
“Our walk is designed to help people become familiar with the important conifers and deciduous trees of the Klamath Basin,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “The list of trees to be identified include pine, fir, spruce, oak, ash, aspen and several others.”
The free walk will cover about 1 mile on level ground, and may last up to one and a half hours. The Link River Trail is barrier-free.
The walk will begin at the north trailhead, near the Fremont Bridge on Lakeshore Drive.
For more information, call the museum at 541-882-1000.