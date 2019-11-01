Take Root Parenting Hub offers workshop
Information on how to offer hope and support to a loved one who might be considering suicide will be provided in a workshop by Take Root Parenting Hub in the Klamath County Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.
Facilitator Agnes McKeen will describe how to recognize the warning signs that someone is considering harming themselves and how to use “QPR” techniques — Question, Persuade, Refer – to get that person life-saving help.
Also for those who have thoughts of suicide or self harm, free confidential help is available by calling 1-800-273-8255.
Veterans Day parade applications available
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Klamath Freedom Celebration and Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union are sponsoring the annual Veterans Day Parade Monday, Nov. 11, downtown Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
Participants are asked to assemble on Spring Street between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Registrations and parade order will be verified at that time. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and proceed from Spring Street, then along Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park.
A ceremony and a Kingsley Field jet flyover will be provided by the Klamath Falls VFW Post 1383 at 11 a.m. at the park.
Parade applications are available at the Veterans of Foreign Wars 515 Klamath Ave., at www.klamathfc.org in printable and online form, for more information or apps being sent by email, call Doug at 541-281-7094,or Kryssi Heitman at 541- 591-1732.
Deadline for parade apps to be received is Friday Nov. 8 by 5 p.m.
Learn how to transform junk into art at the library
Learn how to transform household junk into works of art at an all-ages “junk sculpture” workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9 at the downtown Klamath County Library.
No registration is required. For more information, call 541-882-8894. This event is sponsored by the Klamath District Garden Clubs. For more about them and other activities they run, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KlamathDistrictGardenClubs.
Get in touch with your inner superhero at the library
November is Comics & Graphic Novels Month at the downtown Klamath County Library, according to a news release. Here’s what the library has coming up on Wednesdays at 4 p.m.:
■ Nov. 6 — Gear up: Make and take home some seriously superheroic accessories.
■ Nov. 13 — Heroscape photos: Put yourself in the center of the action by creating a “green screen” adventure photo.
■ Nov. 20 — Obstacle course: Do you have what it takes to navigate our obstacles and save the day?
■ Nov. 27 — DIY comics and superhero paper dolls: You’re in charge of the story. Design a hero that’s as unique as you are.
Children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the Youth Services desk.