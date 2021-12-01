A Klamath Falls resident testified Wednesday before a congressional oversight committee on the future of the federal workforce.
Andrew Biggs, a senior fellow at the Washington, D.C.-based think tank American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research, provided virtual witness testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations, during a hearing Wednesday morning.
The committee hearing focused on tactics for improving the federal workforce. One of Biggs’ focuses at American Enterprise has been on the importance of federal agencies in Klamath Falls, and how having those agencies located thousands of miles away can lead to bureaucracies with little knowledge of local conditions.
Biggs, who is originally from New York, has lived and worked in Klamath Falls for about nine years. He said he believes federal agencies should be more diverse and representative of the people they serve.
“A lot of people here don’t feel well represented,” Biggs said. “They don’t feel like they are getting a fair shake. All the distrust people have in the federal government is not good ... The problems we have with trust in the federal government would be reduced if people felt their voices were being heard. And having a workforce with more people drawn from places like Klamath Falls would be helpful.”
