A Klamath Falls man died in a car crash Sunday evening after his SUV rolled down a canal maintenance road embankment above Highway 140E.
Tommy Fleeman, 56, of Klamath Falls, died in the single-vehicle crash, according to Oregon State Police.
A Klamath Falls man died in a car crash Sunday evening after his SUV rolled down a canal maintenance road embankment above Highway 140E.
Tommy Fleeman, 56, of Klamath Falls, died in the single-vehicle crash, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. near milepost 10 on Hwy 140E, according to police.
Fleeman was traveling eastbound in his Ford Expedition when it rolled down the embankment. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to OSP.
Police are not sure why the SUV slid down the embankment.
An OSP spokesperson did not have additional details on the deadly crash.
Also on Sunday, a 68-year-old California woman was killed in crash Highway 140 in Jackson County near milepost 17.
According to OSP, Elizabeth Reynolds, of La Jolla, Calif., attempted to make U-turn in a Lexus SUV.
A Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Cory Trujillo, 29, of Grants Pass, collided with the driver’s side of the Lexus.
Reynolds was killed in the crash. Her two dogs — a Border Collie and Rottweiler puppy, survived the accident and were taken to the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Trujillo was uninjured in the Oregon crash.
Traffic fatalities were up 20% in Oregon in 2021 compared to 2020, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and National Safety Council (NSC) data analyzed by QuoteWizard.com LLC.
That is sixth highest among U.S. states. Idaho had the largest increase in traffic deaths — up 30% from 2020 to 2021.
The Seattle-based insurance platform said there were 588 traffic deaths in Oregon last year up from 490 in 2020.
There were 46,020 traffic related deaths in the U.S. in 2021 up from 42,339 fatalities in 2020 — a 9% jump, according to the federal data compiled by QuoteWizard.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.