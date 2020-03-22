The history of the logging and lumbering industry in the Klamath Basin will be discussed in a live Facebook feed scheduled by the Klamath County Museum for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, according to a news release.
Museum manager Todd Kepple will review images from the Bob Lewis collection of photos housed at the museum.
Lewis, a longtime Weyerhaeuser Co. employee, collected hundreds of photos of local logging and lumbering scenes. The collection covers nearly every large lumber operation that existed in the Klamath Basin.
Comments and questions may be submitted during the program through the museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/klamath.county.museum.
For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000, or by email at museum@klamathcounty.org.