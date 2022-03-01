From T-ball to the majors, most baseball spectators spend the majority of their time watching pitchers, batters and fielders make plays on the ball.
But between every pitch and after every batted ball, all eyes shift to the umpire, awaiting their call so that the game can go on. Those moments can become particularly tense, especially when dirt and dust is kicked up by a sliding runner coming in for a bang-bang play at home.
“Even if you had to close your eyes real quick to visualize that all happening again and then stand up and make your call. Be the whole big umpire that you are so that you can make the call,” said JJ Nichols, a Klamath Falls native who has volunteered for about eight years as a local Little League umpire.
Nichols was recalling tips passed on to him during a week of umpire training at the Little League International Western Region Umpire Academy hosted at the league’s western headquarters in San Bernadino, Calif., in mid February.
The 40 umpires from a large collection of western states who attended the training voted to award this year’s Bob Thornton Award to Nichols. The award, given since 1985 in honor of a former umpire in chief of Little League’s western region, is presented to the student umpire who the class feels best demonstrates the “Character, Dedication and Enthusiasm of a Little League Umpire,” information provided about the award states.
Nichols is the 65th recipient of the award but just the third-ever from Oregon. He’s also the first recipient from Oregon District 6 Little League — which encapsulates much of the southern end of the state.
Little League umpires are volunteers, said Derin Jones, the administrator of Oregon District 6, and Nichols personifies that spirit.
“A good man with good character that truly loves volunteering for the kids,” Jones said.
Mark Bernstein, the Little League West Region umpire in chief, said much the same in a statement.
“There were 40 students and they felt that JJ, while maybe not yet the best technical umpire, exemplified the spirit of the Little League Volunteer Umpire,” Bernstein said. “He showed hustle, hard work, dedication, perseverance, and a can-do attitude. A great choice by the class.”
Nichols grew up in Klamath Falls and graduated from Mazama High School. He, of course, played baseball growing up. While Nichols was playing in a 16-18-year-old Babe Ruth League in high school, he was coached by former Herald and News sports editor Steve Matthies. Matthies said Nichols didn’t come in with a lot of natural talent, but “worked his butt off” to become a real contributor.
“He’s one of those guys that you wanted in your dugout,” Matthies said. “Because he would keep things calm and under control. When somebody would get upset, he’s the guy that would go over and in his own way, say, ‘Hey, just slow down. It’s OK.’ But that’s kind of what he was, he was just not a great high school athlete, but he worked really hard to be a good one.”
Nichols exchanged the dugout for a residency behind home plate in the early 2000s, he said. He’s been umpiring off and on since then and has even been on the local Little League board. Outside of volunteer umpiring, he’s worked for nearly 12 years at Les Schwab Tire Center.
“I know if there’s not people who volunteer who actually love and have the passion for the game, the kids are not going to be able to be out there experiencing it, playing it,” Nichols said. “Plus I feel it’s my way I could give back to the community.”
Many who grew up playing youth baseball can recall a myriad of drills that young players go through to improve their craft in a highly technical sport. Umpires are no different.
Student umpires at the umpiring clinic, got schooled on about 250 pages worth of officiating info, Nichols said. They learned how to get a better stance behind the catcher to get a better view of the plate and where to be best positioned during specific plays on the field. The umpires also got to hear from Gerry Davis, who umpired his 5,000th career MLB game last season.
The umpires also got plenty of on-the-field training and Nichols said he got to build plenty of contacts from umpires all over the west.
“I got guys from all the way up around Olympia, Washington, telling me how if I go up there, I can work games, and all the way down to San Diego,” Nichols said.
Nichols said his goal now is to one day be invited to be an umpire for Little League West’s region tournament. That tournament is a key stepping stone for Little League all-star teams bound for the Little League World Series that is broadcast annually on ESPN.
With the local youth baseball season upcoming, Nichols will be back behind home plates around Klamath Falls. There are shortages of officials in just every sport nationwide. Nichols said he’s felt that locally. He’s had to work most of his Little League games as a one-man crew, whereas many youth umpiring crews feature at least a pair of umpires.
Those interested in being a Little League umpire locally can contact the Klamath Falls Little League or the Ore-Cal Little League. Jones said those interested can reach him at ord6littleleague@gmail.com. Nichols said he was also open to questions at JJis918@gmail.com.