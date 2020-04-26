In the third day of a multi-day tour of gratitude, law enforcement officials from Oregon State Police, Klamath Falls Police Department, and Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday were recognized for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic by a group of city and county officials and community leaders.
Klamath Falls Police Chief Dave Henslee, Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, Oregon State Police Lt. Donnie Miller, and Klamath County 911 Director Keith Endacott as well as dispatchers, officers, deputies, and state troopers were honored with cake, lunch, and appreciation.
Some of the organizers of the tour, Bob Kingzett, Dick Ledgerwood, and Neal Eberlein, were also on hand with signs of support and thankfulness. Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd and Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall shared words of gratitude.
Food was provided by Abby’s Pizza, For the Love of Food, Pepsi-Cola Bottling of Klamath Falls, and desserts were provided by a local vendor who wanted to remain anonymous.