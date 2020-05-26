At approximately 6:30 p.m. on May 25, 2020 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a call of a person who had flipped over in a kayak on Klamath Lake.
KCSO deputies working by air, ground, and on the water have been assisted by volunteers from Klamath County Dive Rescue along with US Forest Service Law Enforcement personnel and troopers from Oregon State Police. Search efforts have continued through the night and into Tuesday with no success.
Roger Combs, age 52, had recently relocated to the Chiloquin area near Modoc Point and is listed as missing. The kayak has been located and flotation devices are missing, so we are hopeful that Combs made it back to shore.
Combs was last seen wearing a camo life jacket, white t-shirt, and dark blue jeans.