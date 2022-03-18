U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, hosted a virtual town hall in Klamath Falls on Friday from the Herald and News’ offices.
During the local event, Wyden talked about the importance of community journalism. The Oregon Democrat is a prime sponsor of legislation to offer federal tax breaks and credits to help local newspapers and media nonprofits.
“I really encourage everybody to be involved with the paper and be involved with the community,” said Wyden, noting the industry wide challenges faced by newspapers.
“I think we all know there are a lot of challenges today for our small papers,” Wyden said.
The senior Oregon senator took questions from local residents about schools and mental health and the regional water crisis, and talked about economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
A teacher from Falcon Heights Alternative School told Wyden the school has seen an increase in students challenged by mental health situations and homelessness. “Our enrollment has almost doubled,” the teacher told the senator.
Wyden said he personally understood mental health issues faced by families, schools and communities. “My brother was schizophrenic. Every single night for years on end the Wyden family worried he was going to hurt himself or someone else.”
The lawmaker’s brother, Jeffrey, died in 2002.
The Democratic senator wants to see more access to and insurance coverage for mental and behavioral health services. Wyden also touted federal spending programs and proposals aimed at helping teachers.
The local teacher, who did not identify herself, said her students are also wrestling with homelessness and housing insecurity. “It’s hard to go to school when you are living in your car (or) couch surfing,” the teacher said.
Homelessness is a problem across Oregon and the Pacific Northwest including in smaller towns and rural communities. “Klamath has a very serious homeless issue,” Wyden said.
Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, have written President Joe Biden asking for an additional $4 billion in federal homeless grants.
There was significant talk about water issues facing the drought-stricken region. Wyden said long-term solutions require collaboration from various users in the basin as well as the federal government and public entities. Those types of agreements have been elusive with frustrations voiced by farmers, Native American tribes and other interests.
“It really comes back to collaboration,” Wyden said.
The senator did voice support for hearing from local groups such as the Klamath Water Users Association on how to spend drought relief and other regional funds.
The Oregon Democrat is pushing for eliminating any potential tax write-offs or credit for U.S. businesses that are still operating in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. “You are subsidizing the Russian war machine,” said Wyden of foreign business tax write-offs that can still apply to Russian operations.
Wyden is also joining other Democrats in eyeing potential windfall profit taxes against oil companies as gas prices via inflation and the impacts of U.S. sanctions and bans on Russian oil.
The average price of gas in Oregon is $4.70 per gallon, according to AAA.
The Oregon lawmaker would also like to see more lithium mining in the eastern part of the state to help reduce reliance on foreign imports for a key material used in electric batteries, smartphones, hybrid cars and renewable energy infrastructure.