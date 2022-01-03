A state moratorium on residential foreclosures, meant to provide temporary relief to those struggling to pay during the pandemic, went out with the new year.
While its end spells uncertainty for some homeowners across the state, it does not appear to cause major concern in Klamath County.
Randy Shaw, a longtime realtor in Klamath Falls, said while he expects some homeowners will face foreclosure, he does not think the end of the moratorium will cause a big flood of them locally. That’s because housing prices have risen significantly in the past year, meaning homeowners can sell out — most of them at a profit.
“At this point, if you are in a pinch ... the market is really strong,” said Shaw. “You could sell that asset if you have to and you can sell it for more than you owe.”
Shaw said there are two reasons why things are different in this COVID-caused crisis, compared with previous economic disruptions. Since the crash of 2008-09, Shaw said the mortgage industry has been under tighter regulations — which means fewer unqualified people got mortgages, and therefore fewer will face foreclosure during unexpected downturns.
“The demand is very high and the supply is not very good,” Shaw said. “You can see that people can sell their house, pay off that mortgage and maybe even refinance. I don’t see a big flood of foreclosures taking place again like it did back in 2008, ‘9 and ‘10.”
Kim Elliott, president of Klamath Rental Owners Association, said she too does not have widespread concern about the market. But she is certain there will be individual cases that will face a threat of foreclosure for the first time in years.
“There have probably been banks that have not received a payment (for two years) that are ready to go after those properties,” she said.
For landlords struggling to pay a mortgage on their properties because their tenants haven’t been paying rent during the pandemic, Elliott said that there are federal resources available. There are similar resources for tenants as well, she said.
“There is no real excuse to have someone sitting in your property for two years and not having paid you a dime,” Elliott said.
The federal moratorium on federally backed mortgages which constitute the majority of U.S. home loans, expired over the summer.
Jim Chadderdon, executive director of Discover Klamath and a owner of local real estate, says he knows people who have fallen behind on their mortgages and the end of the moratorium will have an effect on them.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a bloodbath on day one,” Chadderdon said. “But I think if we go out six months there’s going to be people hurting. They’ll find out the banks aren’t helping them out. It’s going to be a debacle.”
At the end of the day, there may be some kind of forbearance, but banks will always come to collect on their loans, Chadderdon said. Getting behind can mean additional interest and fees — a cycle that can be hard to break out of .
“That would be my advice to everybody Do whatever you have to do to not get behind on your loans. Do not get behind. Don’t go down that path,” he said.
Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said, for him, the more pressing issue at this time in Klamath is the severe lack of housing options in Klamath County.
“There are multiple conversations happening in town right now about how to produce additional housing,” DeGroot said. “We are just now finishing up, and will hopefully launch next month a program to rehabilitate housing that is currently not habitable.”
DeGroot said there is a less than 1% vacancy rate in Klamath County, and the area is around six to eight hundred “doors” behind. Those factors combine to produce a unhealthy, stunted housing market.
“The need is now, we can’t get started too early on making a difference,” DeGroot added. “Every day we wait we fall further behind.”