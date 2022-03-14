The fire district also gave its Warren Award to customer service specialist Debbie Fleming. She was awarded the Warren Award — named after Sam and Elsie Warren who were very active with the local agency.
KCFD1 via Facebook
KCFD1 via Facebook
Klamath County Fire District 1 held its annual Employee Appreciation Dinner on Saturday, March 12.
Chris Peterson was named firefighter of the year for the agency. Peterson was honored for his work in emergency situations, productivity and positive attitude, according to an announcement from the district. He has been with the district since August 2019.
Paramedic Leland Ortis was named, EMS Provider of the Year. He started with the district in January 2021.
The fire district also gave awards to customer service specialist Debbie Fleming as well as paramedic Kyle Keever for outstanding service on a medical incident. The recipients were nominated by their peers for the awards.
Fleming won the The Warren Award is an honorary award named after Sam and Elsie Warren who have were active members of Klamath County Fire District 1 since its inception back in 1948. Sam Warren died in 2012 while Elise passed in 2014, according to the district.
Fleming has worked for the district since May 2018. The dinner was held at the 9th Street Venue.
The fire district reports responding to more than 9,000 incidents in 2021. That is up from more than 7,600 in 2020 and close to 7,800 calls in 2019.
The 2021 calls included 143 fire incidents and 7,189 medical responses. The latter is up 23% from 2020 when the fire department responded to 5,843 medical incidents.
The district, which serves the Klamath Basin, has 63 operational workers including 48 firefighters.