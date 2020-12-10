Klamath Basin fire agency leaders on Wednesday reflected on this year’s fire season, which ended unusually late and challenged resources across the west coast.
The largest local fire of the year was the Two Four Two, which started Sept. 8 near Collier State Park, which displaced residents for weeks and destroyed eight homes.
This year’s basin fire season began June 1 and ended Nov. 6. That made 2020 only the third time in the last 25 years that saw its fire season stretch into November.
Labor Day weekend, which touched off the Two Four Two Fire in Klamath County and the Brattain Fire in Lake County, had some “historic” fire weather, according to South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership’s annual report. The winds that pushed across Western Oregon that day are not seen but “two to four times in a 100-year period.”
The area was in “extreme” fire danger for 82 days this year, which Randy Bailey called “pretty significant.”
“If we could have gotten through Labor Day without that wind event, then I think the stats would’ve looked a lot different,” said Barry Shullanberger, with the Forest Service. “We'd be having a totally different conversation.”
This year, the majority of fires were human-caused. SCOFMP, who oversees much of Klamath and Lake counties and a portion of northwest Nevada, reported 119 human-caused fires accounting for almost 67,000 acres burned. Both the Two Four Two and Brattain Fires were human-caused, and they burned about 14,000 and 51,000 acres respectively. Eighty-six lightning-caused fires burned more than 4,000 acres, according to the fire report.
In 2019, lightning-caused fires outpaced human-caused with lightning sparking 101 fires for over 25,000 acres. Seventy-seven human-caused fires burnt 735 acres last year.
COVID-19 drove more people to recreate outdoors, especially on holiday weekends. Officials noted that when citing larger numbers of human-caused fires this year.
“We’ve got some work to do as far as getting that word out about reducing our human-caused fires,” said Shullanberger.
Although this fire year was devastating, officials also noted the way their partnerships and preparations held up. The agencies are now looking forward to adding to fuel reduction efforts and treating more land across the region over the winter and spring.
Agencies also had to be mindful of preventing COVID-19 from spreading through fire crews. To do this, they split into two teams, which stayed only with each other to limit any spread.
The largest fire of the year in Oregon was the Lionshead Fire east of Salem, which burned over 200,000 acres. Statewide, 70% of fires this year were human-caused. In Washinton human-caused fires account for 95% of fires.
At Crater Lake National Park, Fire Management Officer Ed Waldron called their fire season “quiet,” with nine human–caused fires and five lightning-caused fires. None of them grew much bigger than an acre, he said, with most of them starting from campfires.
Fish and Wildlife, along with Crater Lake’s fire team, sent help to Australia back in January to help with blazes there.
“It was a great experience and he got a lot of on-the-ground firefighting experience while he was there,” said Jeb Koons with Fish and Wildlife.