Klamath Falls has a new activity for the inquisitive and brave in Monster Mac’s escape rooms. People of all ages can come to test their skills and find out if they can escape the zombie apocalypse-themed room.
“It’s an hour-long experience of strategy and puzzles, to escape the zombie apocalypse safely — or not,” said Falisha Bales spookily. Bales is the guide for the escape room.
Escape rooms are a trend that has cropped up in the past decade or so. There are dozens in Oregon, each with its own theme, level of difficulty and level of scariness.
The experience is reminiscent of interactive theater, a scavenger hunt, and in cases where the theme is scary, like Monster Mac’s, a haunted house.
Monster Mac’s escape room has been open since September, and Bales said the reviews have been positive so far. It is located in the back of Nightwolf Games, on 3030 S. Sixth St.
She says pretty much anyone can enjoy the escape room.
“It’s family-friendly,” she said. “We actually do it on a person-to-person basis, we kind of get to know people. We’ve had a 2-year-old in there and it didn’t freak them out, but it can be scary,” she said.
This escape room is operated by Monster Mac, the same Mac who created Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum, an exceedingly elaborate and terrifying haunted house that ran around Halloween in Klamath Falls.
The experience is highly customizable, meaning lots of different people can come to try it out.
“We’ve been able to fit up to nine, but we recommend groups of six,” said Brooke Harshbarger, who also works at the escape room.
Anyone wishing to try it out needs to book an appointment online, the portal can be found through the escape room’s Facebook page. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Bales said while many of the puzzles and elements for the current escape room were purchased from a company that produces them, the team has started developing a new room totally of their own design, which they hope to open to the public in the near future.
“We bought one of them so that we could build it and have an idea of how they’re built and how they’re run so we can build our own,” Bales said.