The Oregon Department of Education updated its guidance to school officials this week, giving the authority to open and close schools during COVID-19 to local officials.
Before this week, the state would require schools that are open under the exceptions to the metrics, like schools in Klamath County School District, to close and transition to online learning if they break metrics including case rates, test positivity and case counts. Now, local officials get to make the call on if schools need to lock the doors.
Klamath County Public Health spokesperson Valeree Lane called the change “a huge win for us.”
She said a mandated criteria that allowed for the state to shut schools sounded like a good idea months ago, but now that the school year has started it makes sense to allow for some flexibility.
Klamath County School District Superintendent Glen Szymoniak plans to continue to coordinate with public health when making decisions regarding in-person instruction.
“The latest information appears to allow us greater flexibility to work with our local public health officials on opening schools,” said Szymoniak in a statement emailed to the H&N. “The cooperation between KCSD and Klamath County Public Health has been outstanding and we expect to leverage this partnership to make important decisions about changes to in-person learning.”
Klamath Falls City Schools Superintendent Paul Hillyer said the flexibility could help his district moving forward.
Once the metrics are met to allow in-person K-3 instruction, Hillyer said the district wouldn’t be required to close schools if the district has a couple COVID-19 cases in a cohort or grade, unless Klamath County Public Health Department makes that recommendation.
Lane said this change will allow for schools to remain open if there are temporary jumps in COVID cases. Last week Klamath County had 30 cases, which is over the case rate metric of seven cases per week allowed by the state. Under old guidance, the state would mandate a return to distance learning.
Lane noted public health’s position that none of last week’s cases were tied to exposure at schools, despite eight children testing positive.
The new guidance means that local officials could still keep schools open if local numbers spiked, but that spike didn’t translate to increased risk of exposure in schools.
Klamath Falls City Schools haven’t opened campuses to any students yet, but the updated guidance means Klamath County School District can breathe a little easier knowing the state won’t force the district to stop in-person learning if there is a bump in county cases.
Still, Hillyer emphasized the district will continue to work with public health when determining to close schools if necessary.
“They will review the situation and determine whether it’s still safe to continue operating with kids in schools,” he said. “It just gives us more latitude to keep kids in school once they’re in school, even if we have more than one positive case that happens in the school. I think what the state is trying to do is keep K-3 kids in school once they get there.”
Hillyer said if and when the city school district can ever meet the requirements set in place by the state to have K-3 students in school, the flexibility will really help the district. Currently Klamath Falls City School District students in K-3 can anticipate returning to in-person classes in mid-October, pending that metrics are met. K-12 students could be back by Oct. 21, as well.
This week’s state guidance also suspended the test positivity rate metric for most of September due to wildfires affecting so much of the region. The case rate and case count metrics still apply, however. Klamath County has not gone over the test positivity rate metric, although Lane said test rates have dropped in the area this week.
Information regarding start dates for in-person classes are subject to change and parents and guardians as well as students should remain in contact with their teachers and the district office regarding those dates.
— Holly Dillemuth contributed to this report.