Klamath County needs plenty of precipitation this winter, but lots of snow brings tricky road conditions.
While snow tires and chains are a good bet, someone still has to clear city streets and state highways so they remain passable. The city of Klamath Falls street division, and Klamath County Public Works have been at it for a few days now, preparing and then operating in snowy conditions.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is also hard at work, but said residents should expect less service than they are used to due, to a staffing shortage at the state agency.
The city of Klamath Falls has 12 full-time employees working the plows around town, according to Chuck Cox, streets and equipment manager for the city street division. Along with the snow plow crew, there are two mechanics and two managers. If conditions get difficult, the two managers — Cox included — aren’t afraid to hit the streets and start plowing snow themselves.
The street crew can also pull operators from other city divisions to help if need them, Cox said. Luckily, the snow storm that first reached Klamath Falls on Tuesday can be managed with available resources, Cox said.
“We are currently at a level one going into a level two,” Cox said. “When we get to level four, everyone is onboard and everyone is plowing and hauling snow.”
The current conditions are difficult, however.
“The huge deal about this storm is that it is so cold and the wind is blowing, so we are getting drifts,” Cox said on Wednesday morning. “The roads are getting iced up. So we have cars getting stranded on hillsides.”
Cox said right now, a major problem in town is the traffic. As cars continue to get stuck in areas difficult for plows to access, it can make it more complicated for commuters and city workers.
Matt Noble, a spokesperson for ODOT, said the department is “feeling the staffing shortage crunch,” but is actively recruiting to fill open slots on its maintenance crew.
Noble said ODOT has roughly 150 vacancies statewide. That’s a number, he said, that has grown progressively higher since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a continuing trend,” Noble said. “We had higher vacancies going into the winter starting in 2019, and with everything going on in the world, it was worse in 2020. Now, it is worse in 2021. Each year it has been a little more of a squeeze on us.”
Noble said ODOT is in charge of all the highways in the state, but is primarily focused on keeping major interstates such as the I-5 corridor clear.
“To kind of mitigate the impact of our staffing shortages, we are asking folks to expect a lower level of service than they are used to when they are traveling,” he said. “That could mean snow and ice could be on the roads longer. On multiple lane highways, we may be plowing one lane. It won’t be the same level of service.”{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Kacey Davey, public information officer for ODOT covering central Oregon and the Klamath Falls area, said while the state agency as a whole is experiencing a labor shortage, the Klamath Falls area so far has been able to maintain the highways to the same expectation as years past. However, Davey added that could change as we move further into winter. {/span}
Klamath County Public Works Director Jeremy Morris said Wednesday afternoon that the county’s snow plow crew is fully staffed and meeting the weather demands.
The county is in charge of clearing county roads outside of the Klamath Falls city limits, which amounts to nearly 850 miles of roads. That’s roughly the distance between Klamath Falls and San Diego, Calif., Morris said.
Morris said the county has about 30 people working the plows this season. The county also has different equipment at its disposal to deal with rural roads, urban roads, and roads in mountainous areas. The large majority of the roads cleared by the county are in rural areas, Morris said.
He said drivers can help road crews by being properly equipped for the conditions.
“If you are not comfortable, in the urban environment we have buses and taxis and medical transport that you can call if you really need to get somewhere,” he said.
Morris said those who do decide to drive in the snow should put their phone down and concentrate. Leaving a few minutes early and driving slower than normal is highly recommended in these conditions, he said.
Cox added that tire chains and snow tires are simply a part of driving in winter conditions in this part of the world.
— Reporter Joe Siess can be reached at (541) 885-4481 or jsiess@heraldandnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jomsiess