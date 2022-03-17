Police are warning about gasoline thieves and fuel bandits potentially targeting local residents and businesses.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has issued some recommendations for the public to help avoid potential fuel theft as gasoline prices rise locally and nationally via continued problematic inflation, global tensions and U.S. sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden has also banned Russian oil
Gas prices average $4.71 per gallon in Oregon — up 50% from a year ago, according to data from AAA March 17. They average $5.79 per gallon in California.
The average price of diesel stands at $5.34 per gallon in Oregon and $6.25 per gallon in California, according to the auto club. Those are up 69% and 55%, respectively. Prices across the West Coast and nation are at or near record levels.
The Klamath Sheriff’s Office recommends parking cars in garages or enclosed and well lit areas, and encourages residents to report suspicious activity and also having a half or less of gas to minimize the impacts of potential theft.
Other police agencies across the region and country are also on the lookout for gas thieves with prices at or near all-time record highs.
There have also been reports of fuel heists at gas stations in Texas (where 1,000 gallons of diesel were stolen) and North Carolina (where 400 gallons were pilfered).
In Kansas, thieves tried to drill into fuel tanks of U-Haul trucks, according to police.
Law enforcement in Washington state, Georgia and other states are also warning about petrol bandits targeting commercial and personal vehicles.
The Renton Police Department in Washington also recommends buying a gas cap lock, avoiding parking in public places for long periods of time and positioning cars so the gas cap faces main streets.