A local church renting space on the Crosspoint Christian School campus in Klamath Falls will have nowhere to go — unless it can find a new space in the next month.
For the past five years, Hosanna Christian Academy — now known as Crosspoint Christian School after merging with the private Triad School in Altamont — leased space on its campus to the more than 20 families who worship as part of the New Life Christian Church of Klamath Falls.
But following the union between Triad and Hosanna and an increase in enrollment during COVID, the Crosspoint campus no longer has enough room to accommodate the church
Ernest Mathes, one of the founding pastors of the church along with Clayton Augustine, administers affairs from his home office.
Mathes said there are no hard feelings about the situation, and that the church understands Crosspoint needs the space to educate children who attend the school.
”Space is a commodity that the school just does not have to work around our need for a worship service,” Mathes said. “So we are kind of between a rock and a hard place.”
Mathes said the church has been searching in the area for a new place, but has yet to find an affordable option.
”We want to be a church that is there for people in need, and that is why we so desperately want to find a place we can call home,” Mathes said. “There are a variety of ways we could use a building but primary is finding a place for Sunday morning worship.”
He is confident the church will find a new home, with the help of the community. Mathes said the church is seeking an affordable location with room for its roughly 50 members, which include a lot of preschool-aged and school-aged children.
”There are probably folks around who would like to support a church and they simply don’t know we are looking, and we’ve done what we can to get the word out, Mathes said. “We are praying that someone has a heart. We are confident in our God and in the people of Klamath Falls. We know there is a place for our church to meet ... all we have to do is find it.”
New Life Christian Church of Klamath Falls is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, which means if someone in the community wishes to donate partial rent for a facility to accommodate the congregation, it would be tax deductible.
Anyone who might have a lead on an affordable option for the church can reach out to Mathes at 541-273-7139.
