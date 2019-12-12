Santa Claus is making his way to classrooms of children with functional needs this week, with a little help from Linkville Kiwanis, according to a news release.
Since at least 1970, Linkville Kiwanis has worked to ensure that children with special needs receive a special visit and present from Santa. This year the festivities will be held at Stearns, Conger and Mills elementary schools.
The teachers – Tammy Smith at Stearns, Cindy Quick at Conger, and Braden Cervantes at Mills – gave Kiwanis ideas of suitable presents and scheduled St. Nick’s visit with his local elves, in the form of club members.
At Stearns, parents, Kiwanis members and aides were touched to see the excitement of the children in meeting Santa and receiving a present. Several of the children offered heartfelt “thank yous” with hugs for Santa, which moved adults in attendance.
All told 37 students will enjoy a visit by Santa and the Kiwanis members. The traveling merriment was at Conger Wednesday and will be at Mills Thursday.
Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. In Klamath Falls there are two clubs: Linkville and Klamath Falls.
According to the news release, club members are passionate about making a difference. Helping kids grow and succeed is at the heart of everything Kiwanis does. But how it’s done is just as important. Kiwanis members believe our neighborhoods and the world are best served when people of all ages and different backgrounds work together to share their time and talents.