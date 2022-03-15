The Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors has approved measure opposing a proposed ban on black bear hunting in California.
The Humane Society of the United States has petitioned the California Game and Fish Commission to prohibit black bear hunting.
The Humane Society worries about potential declining black bear numbers and wants to put a hold on hunting while a new census is taken.
There is local opposition to the push in northern California. That includes from the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors.
At its March 15 meeting, the board approved sending a letter voicing its opposition to the proposed hunting ban which could kick in this year.
The board’s letter contends black bear populations are not decreasing and hunting is needed to keep their population numbers balanced. The board and local hunting ban opponents argue there are between 30,000 and 40,000 black bears in California.
The Humane Society counter that those numbers have potentially decreased from 30,000 to between 15,900 and 9,800 black bears in recent years. The animal protection group also worries about the impacts of droughts, wildfires and climate changes on bear populations. The Humane Society wants California to update how it estimates the bear population. The current systems estimates black bear numbers via how many are killed by hunters.
The Siskiyou board approved a measure Tuesday related to the letter without debate. The letter will go to the Humane Society and California officials.