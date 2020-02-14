A collection of artwork by 10 local artists is on display for free at the downtown Klamath Falls Library through February, according to a news release.
The display is the result of a partnership with Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin providing a sampling of regional artists’ works regularly displayed at Two Rivers. The sample collection at the Klamath Library highlights different Klamath-based artists, among them award-winning nature photographer Billy Gogo, who is one of the featured guests at this weekend’s Winter Wings Festival. Among the many activities offered at Winter Wings Festival this year, Gogo will lead a photography field trip.
The local artists display is available to view during Klamath Library regular business hours. The Klamath Library is located at 126 S. 3rd St., Klamath Falls. For more information visit www.2riversartgallery.com.