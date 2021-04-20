Liz Parrish, known as “The Iditarod’s Littlest Musher,” died Saturday in a Portland hospital a day before her 63rd birthday.
Parrish, who finished the 2008 Iditarod dog sled race, died from complications from surgery to stabilize her back. She originally underwent two days of surgery, with the second day involving a 12-hour procedure to stabilize her spine. Following those surgeries, kidney problems necessitated a third emergency surgery.
The former owner of the Crystalwood Lodge near Rocky Point, Parrish was known for her vigor and ability to overcome adversity despite her size: 4 feet, 9 inches and less than 100 pounds.
Early in the Iditarod she suffered a bad fall that injured her leg but, after being cared for by veterinarians, she persevered and finished the event in 14 days, 19 hours and 51 minutes, the race’s 77th finisher.
Parrish, who was sometimes called a “dog whisperer,” was often seen training with her team on backroads and, during winter, snow-covered trails in the backcountry and woods around the Klamath Basin.
Completing the Iditarod was the culmination of a 10-year dream. She said at the time her goal was to finish. In an interview days before the race she explained “my goal is really to complete the race and have fun. People have said the Iditarod is an exercise in self-sufficiency, in coping with adversity. You don’t know when things will happen.”
Before her surgery last weel, which she was advised was potentially challenging, Parrish posted comments on the website Caring Bridge expressing her optimism and comparing the challenge with starting and completing the Iditarod.
Days before her own surgery, Parrish wrote of her sled dog Coast, who dislocated her elbow and shoulder during a training run but bounced back and started the Iditarod as the lead dog on her team.
“She showed me the power of being fully invested in the process even — especially — when the outcome in entirely unknown and unpredictable,” Parrish wrote. “(Coast) trusted in the process, and she trusted in the medical expertise, and she trusted in me.”
Parrish was a leadership mentor and coach. She was the CEO and founder of “Be The Lead Dog,” a group that taught women to “discover their potential through their dogs.”
Parrish wrote about her Iditarod experiences in the 2018 issue of the Shaw Historical Library Journal. In that story, she wrote, “For the hundredth time, a huge grin spread across my face. Long distance dog sledding is the zen of always training, always working on the discipline and taking care of the little things. When you do that, the trail and the race take care of themselves.”
Information of a memorial service or ceremony will be announced.